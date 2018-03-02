MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted 15 days’ ordinary leave to P Ravi alias Ravichandran, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Allowing a petition filed by Ravichandran, a Bench comprising Justices S Vimala and T Krishnavalli granted a conditional ordinary leave to Ravichandran, who was currently lodged in the Madurai Central Prison.

The judges laid conditions that Rachichandran should not use mobile phones during his leave period and should not interact with media. Further the judges imposed a condition that the life convict should not meet any political or organisation leaders during 15 days and should only involve in settling the property dispute, for which the ordinary leave is sought.

Earlier, in his petition Ravichandran submitted that his mother Rajeswari had approached the court seeking to release him on ‘one-month’ ordinary leave to settle a property dispute after the Prison Department rejected her plea.