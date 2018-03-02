CHENNAI: M K M Sheeba Rani, who claimed to be the granddaughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, has moved the Madras High Court for a direction to the police to produce her father M K Muthu, son of Karunanidhi, who has been allegedly abducted by her co-brother Arivunidhi, in the court and set him at liberty.

A Division Bench of Justice C T Selvam and N Sathish Kumar, before which the habeas corpus petition from Rani came up on Thursday, ordered notices to the commissioner of police, deputy commissioner of police and assistant commissioner of police, Mylapore range, and the inspector of police, Kotturpuram, and Arivunidhi, son of Muthu, returnable in two weeks.

According to Sheeba Rani of Saidapet, her mother and Muthu got married in 1988 and she was born to them in June 1991 in Chennai. When they were residing in Lloyds Colony in Royapettah between 1991 and 2001, Arivunidhi, son of the first wife of Muthu, came home with rowdies and forcefully evicted them and locked the house. Then they shifted to Avadi. When Sheeba Rani and her mother tried to meet Muthu at his Palavakkam residence on ECR in connection with her higher studies, Arivunidhi again attacked them with some rowdies. When Muthu objected, they left the scene.

Thereafter, Arivunidhi warned them with dire consequences if they attempted to meet his father again. Consequently, they lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional police, but there was no response. They have not been able to meet Muthu for the past three years, they said. Alleging an illegal confinement of Muthu by Arivunidhi, Rani moved the High Court with the present petition.