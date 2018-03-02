COIMBATORE: The judicial custody of suspended Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor, A Ganapathy, was today extended till March 16.

Ganapathy was arrested here on February 3 on charges of demanding and accepting Rs 30 lakh as bribe from an Assistant Professor aspirant.

He is lodged in the central jail along with chemistry professor Dharmaraj who allegedly brokered the deal.

Both were produced before the special court for Prevention of Corruption Act here, which posted the case for March 16.

Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, who arrested Ganapathy, had taken him into custody for five days for questioning last week.

The court had also denied bail to both the accused.