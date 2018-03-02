TIRUCHY: A mentally challenged rape victim, mother to a young child, was given compensation of Rs 2 lakh by the State government on Thursday as per the Tiruchy Mahila Court’s recommendation. The verdict in the case was pronounced in August 2017, in which the court acquitted the accused as the charge against him was not proved.

“As the victim now has a two-year-old daughter, she can deposit the compensation amount in the bank and with the interest, raise the child,” said G Krishnaveni, public prosecutor. She said, “The 23-year-old woman, who is mentally unsound, accused Eask Pradeep Kumar (27) of raping her. Manapparai police registered a case and investigated. Meanwhile, she delivered a baby girl. The hearing was held in Tiruchy Mahila Court and the DNA test showed the accused was not the biological father of the girl. Hence, the court acquitted him. The real culprit is yet to be identified.”

She added, “However, the judge, Jacintha Martin, in the judgment recommended the government pay compensation of `2 lakh to the victim. The judge also directed the prosecution and the district legal services authority to help the victim in getting the amount.”

The cheque from government was handed over to the victim, who came to court with her kid and parents on Thursday.