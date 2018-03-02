CHENNAI: After a gap of nearly two years, the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) has become functional again. Dr K Senthil, who was ousted as the president of the council in 2016 due to in-fighting, has been elected again as the council’s president in the election held after the Madras High Court’s intervention.

Dr K Senthil

At its first meeting on Wednesday, the council decided to suspend three doctors from practice on charges of misconduct and negligence. But the challenge ahead is to avoid the controversies and differences among the members taking ugly turns, as it happened in 2016, rendering the body dysfunctional for two years.

How does Dr Senthil plan to keep away allegations of mismanagement and misuse of powers in his second tenure? Express finds out from him.

Some criticise that you take action only against those doctors who don’t bribe you. How do you respond to that?

Those are cooked up charges. I act as per my conscience. I think the erring doctors should have fear that they are being monitored by the disciplinary body and also keep in mind that it will take action, if they violate the ethics. Also, 99 per cent of doctors are following ethics. Only one per cent are defaming the profession. It’s the duty of the medical council to act against them and it will continue to do so.

The reputation of the TMC has been ruined in the past due to internal disputes. There were also allegations of mismanagement and abuse of power. How are you going to ensure smooth functioning during your second tenure?

Unfortunately, there was no cooperation among members in the past. We had a different style of functioning; had differences of opinion and ideas. But, this time a mega election was conducted in the history of the council and we won as a team. We (the new members) understand each other better. We had so many plans in the past but unfortunately couldn’t execute those things. We will do that now.

What are your plans for the next five years?

We have our own limitations. We are a disciplinary body which takes action against doctors for breaching ethics. We will continue to do that. Apart from that, in consultation with the Medical Council of India, the Madras High Court has given us directions to frame norms for functioning of private hospitals and clinics. We will be doing that. A committee will be constituted soon for this.

Since the council was dysfunctional for long, how many cases of misconduct are pending against the doctors?

There are 175 pending cases. Among 175, over 20 are serious offences and show-cause notices were issued in a few cases by the interim administrator, K Venkataraman. We are hoping to dispose of all cases in a matter of one month or so.

What would you like to say to the doctor community?

I appeal to all registered medical practitioners in the State to follow ethical practices. False claims as specialists should be avoided. Some people might not know the code of medical ethics. It’s available on the council’s website. Advertisements should be avoided.

Keep med council poll records in safe custody: HC

Chennai: The administrator/election officer appointed to hold elections to the TNMC has been directed by the Madras High Court to keep in safe custody the documents and ballot papers relating to the election held for 2017-18.