CHENNAI: Toeing the line of two Dravidian majors in the State on prohibition issue, actor Kamal Haasan has said that implementation of total prohibition will not be feasible as such a move will do more harm than good.

Concluding his regular column in a Tamil weekly that lasted for 22 weeks, Kamal clarified the stand of his party – Makkal Needhi Maiam – on the issue. The actor’s view came at a time when many parties are demanding total prohibition.

“Political parties were deceiving the women with the promise of total prohibition, to gain their votes. But I think that the entire society cannot be transformed into teetotallers. If we try that, it would make the situation worse,” he said.

“If total prohibition is implemented, a mafia will come up. Human body cannot accept prohibition all of a sudden. I doubt whether prohibiting liquor altogether is possible. But I am sure there is no need for so many liquor shops,” the actor-turned-politician added.

PMK founder S Ramadoss reacted, “Total prohiviton is indeed possible. Kamal Haasan will realise that when the PMK government in future implements it.”