COIMBATORE: A delegation of various parties and organisations will visit on March 7, the site where Kerala is reportedly constructing a check dam across Siruvani river, the main drinking water source of the region.

A decision to this effect was taken at an All-Party meet here today, which was convened to adopt measures to prevent the attempts of the neighbouring state to construct a dam across the river, which would lead to acute water shortage in the western region.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting, a decision was taken to visit the area in Sholayur, where the dam is being constructed, on March seven, and also to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

The meeting, held at the DMK district headquarters and chaired by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam general secretary, K Ramakrishnan, also resolved to stage a massive demonstration in the city by gathering nearly 1 lakh people to protest the check dam construction.

Besides, DMK MLA N Karthik, Congress leaders, Mayura Jayakumar and, V C Manoharan, representatives of MDMK, VCK, DMDK, SDPI, KMDK, AAP and apolitical Farmers Association participated in the meeting.