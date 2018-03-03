CHENNAI: DMK today suggested to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami that all MPs from the state should resign if Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not meet a proposed all-party delegation to press setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Board.

DMK Working President M K Stalin, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, made the suggestion during a meeting with Palaniswami held at the state secretariat here to discuss the Cauvery issue.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, he said Palaniswami told him that Modi had declined to meet the delegation, a claim denied by the state government.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said "neither the Prime Minister's Office nor Modi have declined to meet the Tamil Nadu delegation."

The Chief Minister had only said that the Centre had informed that the delegation could first meet the concerned Minister and later the Prime Minister, he told reporters separately.

Stalin said he told Palaniswami that the assembly could be convened and a resolution adopted on the issue to step up pressure on the Centre on setting up the board, as directed by the Supreme Court in its recent order.

Besides, the DMK leader said he also mooted the idea that the Chief Minister should announce the convening of the assembly and also that all MPs of ruling AIADMK and DMK from would resign if the Prime Minister failed to meet the delegation or immediately intervene in the Cauvery issue.

"They (government) said that this issue could be discussed when the assembly convenes," Stalin said.

An all-party meeting convened by the state government here on February 22 to discuss the Cauvery issue had decided that the Chief Minister would lead a delegation of leaders of all parties, farmers and MPs from the state to meet Modi.

Stalin also said the Chief Minister told him that they could wait till March 5 and if there was no communication, he assured that the House will be convened on March 8.

"Prime Minister declining to meet the delegation is an insult to Tamil Nadu," he charged.

Jayakumar said a proposal for convening the assembly and adopting a resolution to put pressure the Centre on the Cauvery issue was discussed at the meeting.

"The Chief Minister said the matter will be considered and steps will be taken for convening the Assembly," he added.

On the proposed meeting with the Prime Minister, the senior minister said the government was taking continuous action on the issue and expected a communique on March 5.

"We are confident about it, if there is no information (from PMO), the Assembly will be convened and follow up action taken," he said.

Stalin was invited for the consultation with the chief minister to discuss the follow up action on Cauvery issue even as neighbouring Karnataka has called for an all-party meeting on March 7.

He was accompanied senior leader DMK Duraimurugan.

From the government side, Palaniswami's senior Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, attended the interaction.

The apex court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin.

It was passing orders on appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal's final order of 2007 apportioning quantum of water from the river among its riparian states.