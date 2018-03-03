CHENNAI: A two-member bench of the Madras High Court has delivered a split verdict in the matter relating to the introduction of new regulations and tariff by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to be followed by service providers.

While Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, heading the first bench, ruled in favour of the TRAI, the other judge -- Justice M Sundar -- ruled otherwise. Now the matter will be referred to the seniormost judge of the HC for placing it before a third judge of his choice, whose decision will have impact and will be treated as majority decision.

In the said regulations and tariff order, TRAI has regulated the industry of service providers such as Star India and Vijay by saying that the channels, when given in bouquets should not be a mix of pay channels and free-to-air channels. In other words, when channels are offered in a bouquet, one bouquet should either contain pay channels only or free-to-air channels only.

One more restriction is when the channels are offered in a bouquet, the high-definition and standard definition formats of the same channel should not be in the same bouquet. A bouquet (of pay channels, obviously) should not contain any pay channel where the maximum retail price (MRP) is more than `19. There are also other clauses which say that the MRP of a bouquet should not be more than 85% of the sum of a-la-carte MRP of pay channels constituting bouquet.

There are also some other caps which say that discounts of MRP of a bouquet should not exceed 15 per cent and certain restrictions on the distribution fee. The regulations and the tariff order also made it mandatory for the broadcasters to declare the MRPs.

Besides all these, it was also mandated that an agreement should be entered into in this regard and there are certain regulations regarding territories of multi-system operators (MSOs). The MRPs of broadcasters should be uniform for all distribution platforms. In other words, MRPs should be non-discriminatory. Challenging this, the two service providers moved the HC and a single judge upheld the regulations made in 2007, October, 2012 and December, 2012. Aggrieved, they preferred the present appeals. TRAI senior counsel P Wilson contended that the two companies had formed a duopoly and refused to give effect to the regulations even till today citing pendency of litigations.

Accepting Wilson’s arguments, the CJ said that it is not for this court, exercising its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution, to decide whether the price fixation under the impugned tariff order and/or regulations is commensurate with the cost incurred by the broadcasters. She, however, reiterated that the regulations do not put an inflexible cap on pricing. The cap is only on the pricing of channels offered in a bouquet and not otherwise.

The restrictions on the pricing of bouquets are apparently in the interest of the end-users who may not be duped and/or misled by inclusion of any number of free channels and less popular channels that make a bouquet appear to be lucrative by sheer reason of number of channels in the bouquet. In any case, it is for the court to consider the correctness of the fixation. The powers have been exercised within the jurisdiction.