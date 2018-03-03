CHENNAI: THE First Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed a PIL petitioner to approach the National Commission for SC/STs in New Delhi for implementation of the recommendations of the Mandal Commission relating to inclusion of the fishermen community in the list of SCs/STs and consequently consider reservation of six legislative and three parliamentary constituencies for them in areas where they are concentrated.

The Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the direction while disposing of a PIL petition from Fishermen Care.

The petitioner can approach the SC/ST National Commission with a representation in this regard. The commission may consider the issue and pass orders within six months, the Bench said.

The PIL prayed for a direction to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and the Election Commission of India in New Delhi to implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission.

According to the petitioner, the commission had recommended the inclusion of the fishermen in the list of SCs/STs and to carve out the areas of their concentration into separate constituencies at the time of delimitation. But the authorities concerned had not examined this recommendation, the petitioner contended.