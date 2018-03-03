CHENNAI: Making the process of issuing certificates to the public more hassle-free, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched online distribution of 15 types of certificates and a mobile application for accessing land documents at a function held at the Secretariat in the State capital here.

The 15 certificates that has gone online, included the agricultural income certificate, intercaste marriage certificate, widow certificate, solvency and heir certificate.

Pawn broker licence and moneylender’s licence will also be issued online through the e-service centres.

Issue of five types of certificates – income, residential, first graduate, destitute woman and community – have already been made online.

The Amma Mobile App provides access to land documents. The app can be downloaded free of cost in Android phones so that details of registration and chitta and patta transfer status can be easily known.

Edappadi K Palaniswami also opened eight multi-purpose disaster shelters constructed at a cost of `21.92 crore and spread across the districts of Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur through a video-conference, a press release issued here said.