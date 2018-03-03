SALEM: Students’ brawl on campus are common, with officials playing peacemakers. However, Friday saw a role reversal of sorts, with students of Periyar University intervening to effect peace between two faculty staff.

According to Suramangalam police, P Kumaradhas (55), a resident of Alagapuram in Salem, was the Head of Department (Physics) at Periyar University. On Friday morning, when he was checking the attendance register in the staff room, another professor Anbarasan (54), of the same department, entered the room and picked up a quarrel with him. Soon, it snowballed into a fight, with Anbasaran allegedly attacking Kumaradhas with his slippers. Kumaradhas reportedly retaliated the same way.

Meanwhile, other members of the faculty and students intervened and separated the brawling duo. While Kumaradhas was admitted to Government Salem Hospital, Anbarasan was admitted to a private hospital. Later, the duo lodged a complaint against each other with Suramangalam police.

Sources SAID Kumaradhas and Anbasaran joined service at Periyar University as associate professors. Anbasaran was disappointed that Kumaradhas was promoted as HoD ahead of him and it led to ego clashes.