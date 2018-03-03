Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating nine new bridges at the Secretariat on Friday | Express

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has inaugurated nine new bridges constructed at a total cost of Rs 18.02 crore and new buildings for the Agriculture Department built at a cost of Rs 66.61 crore. Besides, he also declared open a multipurpose building at the State Institute of Rural Development, Maraimalai Nagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 12.71 crore. He inaugurated the bridges and new building through the video-conferencing facility at the Secretariat on March 1.

The nine bridges are located at Kalampalayam and Nanjeyagoundanpudur in Coimbatore district, Ponthur, Thenpakkam and Silambakkam in Kancheepuram district, Nainarkoil in Ramanathapuram district, Thirumarugal in Nagapattinam district and Tiruvattar taluk in Kanniyakumari district.

The Chief Minister also declared open the office of the Joint Chief Environmental Engineer (Supervision) in Vellore constructed at a cost of Rs 69.50 lakh.

Palaniswami also inaugurated the hostel for students, godowns, residential quarters for officers and other infrastructural facilities for the agricultural college-cum-research institute at Eechankottai in Thanjavur district.

New buildings for the Agriculture Department in the districts of Pudukkottai, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Villupuram built at a total cost of Rs 49.68 crore were also declared open by him.

