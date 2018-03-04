CHENNAI: With the standing crops in around four lakh acres in delta districts almost withered owing to scarcity of water for irrigation, the delay in getting an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for representing Tamil Nadu’s de­mand for forming the Cau­very Management Board (CMB) and the remark of Union Minister for Water Reso­u­r­ces Nitin Gadkari that he co­u­ld not give any guarantee on the time-frame of formi­ng the CMB have brought the Cauvery water issue to the ce­­­nt­restage again in the State.

On invitation from Chief Minister Edappadi K Pala­n­i­s­w­ami, Leader of Opposition and DMK working president MK Stalin met the former at the secretariat and held discussions on the burning issue. Though Stalin said the CM told him that the PM had declined to meet the all-party delegation during the discussions, a TN minister clarified that Stalin’s comments were not true.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar dismissed it and said the PMO had not denied an audience to the all-party delegation but only asked the deleg­a­tion to meet the Union Mi­n­ister for Water Resources first and then come to the PM.

Stalin too said, “The CM has asked us to wait till Monday since some message ab­out meeting the PM is expected from the PMO. If we don’t receive any message, then we will convene the Assembly.”

He also said he had suggested to the CM to convene the State Asse­m­bly to adopt a resolution to meet the PM over the Cauvery issue.

A CPM delegation, led by TK Rangarajan, MP, also held discussions with the CM.

Following his meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Pala­n­i­s­w­ami, Leader of Opposition and DMK working president MK Stalin said he had suggested to the CM that all TN MPs including those from the Dravidian majors could resign if the PM failed to intervene in the Cauvery issue and refuse to meet the all-party delegation.

Talking to mediapersons, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, also part of the delegation, said the State government should file a contempt of court petition against Nitin Gadkari for saying that the CMB formation was not possible for now. Besides, the State Assembly should be convened to discuss the issue further. Also, an all-party meeting should be convened once again over this issue.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan too toed the CPM line, saying the Assembly should be convened to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons at Cuddalore, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “The Supreme Court should initiate contempt of court proceedings against Nitin Gadkari for his remark. The apex court should act on this issue immediately.”

PMK founder S Ramadoss, in a statement, said there was no use in convening the Assembly and adopting a resolution over the issue. In the past, the Centre did not respect such resolutions and repeating such a ritual would not be of any use. “As such, all MPs from Tamil Nadu should resign en masse and stage demonstrations in front of the PM’s residence in Delhi. We can’t adopt a soft approach to this issue anymore.”