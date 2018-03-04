CHENNAI: The State Forest Department adopted the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) on Saturday, marking the World Wildlife Day.

The United Nations General Assembly had deemed March 3 as World Wildlife Day. Each year, the CITES Secretariat streamlines into specific themes. An event based on this year’s theme – ‘Big Cats: Predators under threat’ – was organised at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park. The zoo houses four types of big cats–the Asiatic liond, leopards and two variations of the Royal Bengal tiger. Visitors were sensitised on the issues plaguing these animals such as poaching and loss of natural habitat.