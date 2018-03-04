CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday met with Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) and Registrars of over 10 universities at the Raj Bhavan. This was the first time that Purohit met the V-Cs after he assumed office.

Sources in the Higher Education department said the Governor took personal interest in ensuring transparency in TN universities. He said, “If the V-Cs do not actively prevent corruption and do their job, I will do that myself.”

The Governor also asked for reports related to appointment of teachers, filling of vacancies, and other duties carried out by the V-Cs. The meeting assumed significance in the context of serious graft allegations against universities and Vice-Chancellors in the last few months.

Last month, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested the V-C of Bharathiar University on the charge of taking Rs 30 lakh from a Chemistry Department faculty to facilitate the completion of probation.

While allegations of corruption had been levelled against universities in the last decade, activists were further irked when V-Cs of 10 State universities and the Registrar of Anna University met with VK Sasikala in December 2016 after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

At the outset, the visit was meant to offer condolences to the late Chief Minister’s closest friend. However, their move was strategic, considering that she was a power centre, alleged A Narayanan, founder of Change India, a non-profit organisation. “This incident of crass political opportunism was an indelible blot on the office of the Vice Chancellors, who are expected to be apolitical and be role models to professors, students and the society,” he said in a writ petition that he filed in the Madras High Court in 2017.

Corruption watch

