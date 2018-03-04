CHENNAI: G Sampath Kumar, Superintendent of Police, who was placed under suspension for almost four years, will be reinstated in service as the Tamil Nadu Home department has revoked the suspension on March 1, 2018.

According to official sources in the Home department, he will be reinstated in service and posted in the existing vacancy, as he is facing a case filed by the CB-CID in connection with the IPL betting scam. He will also attend court proceedings as well.

Sampath Kumar was placed under suspension on February 27, 2014, after he interacted with media alleging cover-up by the CBCID in the IPL cricket fixing investigation. He even deposed before the Justice Mudgal Committee, which was appointed to probe the issue. It was alleged that he had collected money from the IPL bookies after which he was placed under suspension and the then DGP was appointed to probe the issue. However, a report was submitted that Sampath Kumar was framed but he had interacted with the media without permission.

Meanwhile, Justice Jeyachandran, dealing with the IPL betting case, found cover-up by the CBCID and ordered further probe. And Kumar approached the High Court to speed up the case and as per the Court direction, the CB-CID case slapped against Kumar is expected to be completed on or before the second week of June, 2018.