CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the State government to issue community certificates to Brahmins too.

When the PIL from advocate V Arunagiri of Kottivakkam came up on Friday, the First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose posted the matter before the Second Bench headed by Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh. The matter will be taken up on March 5.

The petitioner argued that when community certificates were issued by the authorities to other communities, why should they not be issued to persons belonging to the Brahmin community. The action of the government refusing to issue community certificates to Brahmins has affected the fundamental right and equality, guaranteed under the Constitution, the petitioner contended.