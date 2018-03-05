CHENNAI: Spiritual guru Sri Bangaru Adigalar distributed welfare schemes and materials worth `2 crore to 1,150 beneficiaries on his 78th birthday at Melmaruvathur on Sunday.

More than seven lakh devotees participated in the celebrations, which began on February 28. Sri Adigalar reached the venue in a flower-decorated chariot surrounded by devotees from all districts.

State Election Commissioner Arulmozhi and several other government officials participated in the celebrations.

Various organisations of Melmaruvathur spiritual movement distributed food to the gathered devotees.