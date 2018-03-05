The use of laptops would be limited to typing in answers, viewing questions in an enlarged font and listening to questions in audio format.

COIMBATORE: Armed with several new initiatives, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was set to assist students at the Class X and XII public examinations to commence on Monday.

The Board, for the first time, had permitted Candidates With Special Needs (CWSN) to use laptops. The use of laptops would be limited to typing in answers, viewing questions in an enlarged font and listening to questions in audio format. Students concerned were to bring his/her own laptop, which the supervisor of the exam centre would admit only after an inspection by a computer science teacher, a circular said.

The circular also mentioned that the laptops would not be provided with an internet connection so as to maintain sanctity of the examination. Only candidates certified by medical practitioners or qualified psychologists would be allowed to use a laptop. Students also have the provision to opt for a reader or scribe.

While the role of the reader would be limited to reading out the questions, the candidates opting for a reader cannot also have a scribe, the circular pointed out. Besides, a month ago, the Board made amendments to its rules to allow students to use scribes with no restrictions on the latter’s educational qualification.

Providing relaxations in mandatory attendance for CSWNs, the Board said that it would relax attendance by 50 per cent if students were not able to make themselves present on the prescribed days.

While about a lakh students were taking up the Class X and XII examination across the State, the Board also, relaxed the mandatory criteria of separate pass mark for the Class X students as a one time measure.

After considering the circumstances and facts that the current batch of Class X students had come from a different assessment background, the Board said that the students need to secure 33 per cent overall to pass in a subject.

It may be noted that the Board had made Class X examination mandatory from the current academic year, seven years after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) made it optional in the academic year 2010-2011.