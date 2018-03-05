A file photo of water gushing out of the upper anaicut at Mukkombu in Tiruchy district, after Cauvery water was released for Samba cultivation in 2016 (EPS | MK Ashok Kumar)

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday told reporters that the process for setting up the Cauvery Management Board has begun and it will be completed within a span of six weeks.

“Yes. Within six weeks,” the minister was heard telling a TV reporter before leaving the airport here in the city. This comes in the wake of reports of Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari being non-committal when questions on forming the board were put to him. In its verdict, the Supreme Court had mandated the setting up of the board within six weeks.

The silence over constituting the board had sparked reactions from opposition parties in the State.

On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin demanded that all State MPs resign in protest and MDMK president Vaiko said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of contempt against Gadkari if he does not set up the board within the time stipulated.

DMK working president M K Stalin and Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar were engaged in a heated argument on Sunday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly being unwilling to meet an all-party delegation from the State over the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery dispute.

After discussing the issue with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday, Stalin said Prime Minister did not intend to give an appointment to the all-party delegation.

He suggested en masse resignation of MPs belonging to the State to exert pressure.

Within a few hours, Jayakumar denied Stalin’s statement and sought to explain that the Prime Minister did not actually refuse to meet the delegation, but only wanted the leaders to meet Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari first.

On Sunday, addressing a wedding in North Chennai, Stalin shot back at Jayakumar asking as to what the latter’s statement that the delegation should meet the Union Minister first meant.

He stressed there was no need to meet Gadkari since he had been talking against the interests of Tamil Nadu on the issue. It would be more relevant to meet the Prime Minister and not the minister, he added.

Stalin also criticised Jayakumar, who retaliated, saying the DMK working president was not talking on polite terms. Ridiculing his suggestion for an en masse resignation of the MPs, the minister asked whether DMK MPs resigned their posts when 1.50 lakh innocent Tamils were massacred in Sri Lanka.

The Central Government was in power only with the support of DMK then. Did they withdraw the support? Or did their Members of Parliament resign their posts? he asked.

CPI seeks another meet

Coimbatore: Condemning the Centre for not forming the CMB, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan urged the State government to convene another all-party meeting to pass a strong resolution against the Centre and show united opposition for the lack of action, on Sunday. Talking to reporters Mutharasan said that the BJP at the Centre was reluctant to for the Board keeping in mind the upcoming assembly polls

in Karnataka.

‘Would DMK MPs resign?’

Tirupur: Expressing his happiness over BJP’s victory in the NE, BJP’s national secretary H Raja said that the strategies used by Communists and Congress was not successful. Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupur on Sunday, H Raja questioned DMK leader MK Stalin on the Cauvery issue. He said, “Earlier, Stalin had commented that the AIDMK MPs should resign if the Prime Minister did not meet the all-party delegation. So, will he ask the DMK MPs to resign?”