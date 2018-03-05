CHENNAI: Rajalakshmi Institutions, Chennai (Chennai Cluster) won the Pan-IIT Alumni Leadership Series (PALS) for its project “Chitin Cellulose Beads for Textile Effluent treatment.”

The event was an education initiative with exhibition of the finalists’ projects for ‘innoWAH’ the Innovation Challenge Competition, on the theme - “Sustaining our fragile environment through application of engineering and technology.” It was an initiative supported by the IIT Alumni Center and IIT Madras Alumni Charitable Trust.

KSR College of Technology, Tiruchengode, bagged the second prize for its project “Extraction of Methane from sewage using seaweeds” while the third prize was shared by Adithya Institute of Technology, Coimbatore for the project “Auto Irrigation, soil monitoring and control for better crop yield” and RVS College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore for “Prevention of air pollution by exhaust gas ionising technique.”

Twenty five teams from 22 engineering colleges of Tamil Nadu participated in the finals and demonstrated their projects to the panel of judges.

The main aim of “innoWAH!” was to recognise promising young innovators and provide a platform for them to showcase their talent.

