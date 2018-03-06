CHENNAI: A special court for CBI cases today remanded sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran's sister and her husband to judicial custody in connection with a two-decade-old disproportionate wealth case.

According to the prosecution, S R Baskaran, who was working as coin and notes examiner in RBI, Chennai, married Sreedaladevi, Dhinakaran's sister, in 1990.

Baskaran had disclosed his total assets as Rs 2.96 lakh before joining service.

In November 1997, CBI registered a case against the duo and conducted search in various places.

The search led to the seizure of 80 gold bars, investments in moveable and immoveable assets, cash and silver articles.

Subsequently, a case of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.28 crore was registered against them.

On August 26, 1990, the trial court found them guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various IPC sections.

Baskaran was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20 lakh was imposed on him, while Sreedaladevi was given three years RI and a fine of Rs 10 lakh was imposed on her.

The high court upheld the conviction in November, 2017.

On January 19, the special CBI judge issued non-bailable warrant against them and directed the CBI to produce them before court.

In view of the order, both of them surrendered before special judge A Thiruneelaprasad, who recorded their surrender and remanded them to judicial custody.