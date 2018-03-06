CHENNAI: All digital banners erected across the city in view of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, have been removed, the government informed the Madras High Court on Monday.

Recording the submission, the first bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee posted the plea for March 6 for further hearing.

Last week, the Madras High Court had initiated suo motu proceedings based on three letters written by activist ‘Traffic’ KR Ramaswamy, copies of which were sent to the Chief Justice, complaining about several flex boards erected across the city in view of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary celebrations on February 24.

In his representation, Ramaswamy alleged that illegal digital banners had been erected from Kalaivanar Arangam, where the celebrations were held, up to Fort St George.He claimed that the boards had been erected by AIADMK as well as BJP workers. These apart, Ramaswamy also said that similar banners had been placed illegally around the AIADMK headquarters on Avvai Shunmugam Salai at Royappettah and TTK Road.