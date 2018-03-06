COIMBATORE: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has included online student satisfaction survey on teaching quality in the assessment process of colleges and universities.

The survey will have 20 objective questions and one subjective question and it will be made available on NAAC website and will also be e-mailed to students. At least 10 per cent of the students or 500 students, which ever is lesser, should have submitted their responses for the assessment process to be completed for the college.

The questions also include teacher’s approach to teaching, fairness in internal evaluation process, whether student’s performance in assignments is discussed with them and whether institute takes active interest in promoting internship, student exchange, field visit opportunities for students.

The survey also asks students about teaching and mentoring process in the institution and if it facilitates cognitive, social and emotional growth, whether the institution provides multiple opportunities to learn and grow, whether teachers inform you about your expected competencies, course outcomes and programme outcomes, if mentor does a necessary follow-up with an assigned task to you, and if teachers illustrate the concepts through examples and applications.

Whether the teachers identify your strengths and encourage you with providing right level of challenges, teachers are able to identify your weaknesses and help you to overcome them, whether the institution makes effort to engage students in the monitoring, review and continuous quality improvement of the teaching learning process, whether the institute/ teachers use student-centric methods, such as experiential learning and problem solving methodologies for enhancing learning experiences, the questionnaire asks.

Feedback on extracurricular activities, soft skills, life skills and employability skills training are asked apart from the percentage of teachers who use ICT tools such as LCD projector and multimedia while teaching.

Finally, the survey asks students about the overall quality of teaching-learning process in their institute.

The NAAC has also asked three observation or suggestions from students to improve the overall teaching – learning experience in their institution.

Commenting on this, Association of University Teachers former general secretary C Pichandy said that this was a good move and students could give their feedback about what they were experiencing.

At the same time, if the NAAC wanted honest feedback, then it should randomly choose students during institutional visit, give them the questionnaire and get their feedback, instead of getting feedback online, he added.

Objective

To assess how much of the syllabus has been covered i, how well did the teachers prepare for the classes and how well the teachers are able to communicate