CHENNAI:THE Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Union Ministry of Communications on a PIL petition praying for a directive to Aircel, a service provider that has almost become defunct, to resume services.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered notice, while entertaining a Public Interest Litigation from G Saravanakumar, who also prayed for a directive to the service provider to restore mobile portability service so as to enable its existing customers to port their numbers to other network providers.

According to the petitioner G Saravanakumar, a prepaid mobile phone customer of Aircel for over 10 years, the mobile services of the company came to a standstill across Tamil Nadu without any prior information from February 21 last.

Later, he came to know through a press statement from the south Indian head of the company that out of 9,000 network towers owned by the firm, 6,500 did not operate due to its rental defaults, which paralysed its services.

Over 25 lakh subscribers have been affected by the sudden stoppage of service by the company.

This is highly unethical and should have been viewed seriously by the Central government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the petitioner added.But no action was taken by them. Over eight lakh customers had already applied for mobile portability. But the company could not do mobile portability, the petitioner contended.