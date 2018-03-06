CHENNAI:Controversial godman Nithyananda, who claimed himself as the founder of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam at Bidadi in Karnataka, has no right whatsoever to enter into the Aadheenam Mutt in Madurai, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ruled on Monday.

As Nithyananda has admitted and filed an affidavit that he is not the 293rd pontiff of the Mutt, he is not entitled to claim any right as such. Further, as his appointment has been revoked and pending adjudication before a civil court, he has no right to enter into the mutt or any temple under its control either as a junior pontiff or as 293rd pontiff, Justice R Mahadevan said.The judge was allowing a writ petition from M Jagadalaprabhan, an activist of Madurai, seeking an order to this effect.

The country is witnessing incidents were self-proclaimed godmen like Nithyananda claim to be spiritual gurus initially and later proclaim themselves as God, amassing wealth and abusing innocent and vulnerable children and women in the process. “Therefore, this court is inclined to issue the directions,” the judge said and gave the directions. Police help can also be sought, the judge added.

The judge said though the right of the senior pontiff in appointing his successor cannot be ordinarily challenged, as it is a fundamental right under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, the same cannot be said with regard to the appointee as such an appointment can be revoked under certain circumstances like failure to follow the procedure under the scheme or practices followed by the mutt and for any of the reasons stated in Section 59 of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Act. It also means that if a person, who is likely to bring disrepute to the Mutt as any of his traits or practices are not in line with its procedures and philosophies, is appointed, he can be removed or his appointment can be revoked by the senior pontiff himself. It is the duty of the HR&CE Department to ensure that the properties of all religious endowments are under protection.

Nithyananda shall not enter into the Madurai Mutt or any temple under it either as a junior pontiff or 293rd pontiff and any such attempt would be violative of the orders of a Division Bench dated October 31, 2012, as well as the order of this court passed on August 19, 2014, which attained finality.

In case of any difficulty in performing the daily pooja or administration of the Mutt due to the ill-health or in the absence of Sri Kumarasundara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, the HR&CE Department shall instruct the appropriate Assistant Commissioner to take such action as necessary. The department shall collect the procedures of various Mutts in the State in the appointment of successors and the properties vested with them, within eight weeks and submit the same before the court.

It shall take steps to nullify any similar trust deeds executed by any Madathipathi as in this case whereby, under the guise of the trust, the administration of the entire properties of the trust are vested with third parties by subverting the provisions of HR&CE Act. In cases, where any spiritual head acts in such a way as to bring disrepute to the Mutt, appropriate action shall be initiated, the judge added and posted the matter for reporting compliance.

