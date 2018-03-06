CHENNAI:The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday said that property tax exemption that was extended to private educational institutions has been withdrawn. In a press release, the Greater Chennai Corporation invited objections in this regard before 30 days of the date of the notification.

The statement said objections may be informed to the civic body within the stipulated period by writing to the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, Ripon Buildings, Chennai 600 003.Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani had introduced a bill in the legislative Assembly in January in a bid to introduce uniformity in tax assessment.

Based on the bill, the State government has decided to do away with property tax exemption for all buildings used for educational purposes, except institutions run by government or local bodies or institutions aided by government.

However, the press release said that buildings used for educational purposes by government-aided institutions for running self-finance courses will also be subject to levy of property tax.

To ensure uniformity Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani had introduced a bill in the legislative Assembly in a bid to introduce uniformity in tax assessment. Based on the bill, the government has decided to do away with property tax exemption for all buildings used for educational purposes, except institutions run by government.