THENI: Coffee farmers are leaving no stone unturned to avoid a raking up a loss, what with the Centre having abandoned the system of procuring from the farmers directly lately.Until a few years ago, harvest time was celebration time for these farmers. They used to invite their relatives and neighbours to their coffee groves on hill stations such as Agamalai, Periyakulam, Cumbum, and Bodi on the Western Ghats, where they cultivated the Arabi, Robusta, Kavuery, Lion-9, Lion Five and a few other varieties of coffee.

The Central government had established the Coffee Board offices at important locations to procure coffee from the farmers. The farmers could not sell their produce to others. The Coffee Board fixed a reasonable price.

The Centre also gave cent per cent subsidy for coffee plantation, while it gave 50 percent subsidy to the farmers to procure machines to remove the layers of the coffee fruits. Then, suddenly it stopped procuring coffee.An official source from the Horticulture Department said that Centre should come forward and help the farmers.