After Communist icon Vladimir Lenin's statue was pulled down today by BJP workers in Tripura, BJP national secretary from Tamil Nadu H Raja posted on social media saying that soon revolutionary Tamil leader EV Ramasamy's statue too would fall. However, the posts on both Facebook and Twitter were later taken down.

Earlier today, a statue of Lenin, had been pulled down by some people with an excavator machine at Belonia in South Tripura district after BJP's poll victory in the state.

Raja's post said, “Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection has India with communists? Lenin's statue has been removed in Tripura. Today, it is Lenin's statue in Tripura, tomorrow, it will be the statue of caste-fanatic EV Ramasamy.”

Screenshot of H Raja's Facebook post.

The controversial posts sparked massive outrage, especially among people from Tamil Nadu on social media.

Political parties including DMK, MDMK and the Left lashed out at Raja, with DMK Working President MK Stalin leading the charge seeking his detention under the 'Goondas Act'.

MDMK founder Vaiko warned of "retaliation" by his party workers if anyone caused damage to statues of Ramasamy.

CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani and pro-Tamil leaders Thol. Thirumavalavan and Seeman also hit out at Raja and demanded action against him.

H Raja later deleted the posts after opposition parties started to condemn it. On the other hand, the BJP's state unit distanced itself from the issue, saying it was his personal view.

Party's state unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan said comments made by Raja were not that of the party.

"This is not an official view. I can make a comment if it was a view of my party. I consider it as his personal view," she told reporters in Tirunelveli.

Ramasamy is a Dravidian icon in Tamil Nadu who heralded the self-respect movement.

A staunch atheist, he had often questioned then prevailing social and religious customs, drawing the ire of a section of the society.

He had founded the Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent organisation of DMK, floated by late chief minister CN Annadurai and taken forward by its incumbent chief M Karunanidhi.

