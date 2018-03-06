CHENNAI: A CBI special court remanded TTV Dinakaran’s sister Sreedaladevi and her husband SR Baskaran alias ‘RBI Baskaran’ in judicial custody in connection with a disproportionate wealth case on Monday.Both accused surrendered before the special judge A Thiruneelaprasad.Recording their surrender, the judge remanded them in judicial custody.

In November 1997, the CBI registered a case against the couple and conducted a search at various places.

Eighty gold bars, investments in moveable and immoveable assets, cash, and silver articles were seized during the search operation from the various places.A case of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.28 crore was registered against Sreedaladevi and her husband SR Baskaran and on August 26, 1990, the court found them guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

Baskaran was then sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment by the court with Rs 20-lakh fine while Sreedaladevi was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment with Rs 10 lakh fine.The conviction of the couple was also confirmed by the Madras High Court in November, 2017.On January 19, the special CBI judge issued a non-bailable warrant against the duo and directed the CBI to produce them before the court.

According to prosecution, SR Baskaran worked as a coin and notes examiner in the RBI, Chennai. Later he married Sreedaladevi in 1990.Before joining the service, Baskaran disclosed his total assets as Rs 2.96 lakh.The advocate of the convicts has filed a petition seeking a first class cell for them. But the petition was adjourned.