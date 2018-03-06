PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has convened an all-party meeting on March 8 to elicit views on the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) to be constituted by the Centre, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Monday. This was decided after the government received a letter from the Union Ministry of Water resources to participate in a meeting on March 9 to discuss the constitution of the CMB, said the CM. Puducherry chief secretary and water resource secretary will represent Puducherry in the meet, as per the invitation by Union Water Resource secretary.

Narayanasamy, along with his cabinet colleagues, called on PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Puducherry on February 25 and represented to him for constitution of the CMB at the earliest.

Puducherry has been allotted its share of 7 tmc of the Cauvery water for the Karaikal region. It is dependent on Tamil Nadu for getting its share of water. So far, all these years Puducherry has not got its proportionate share of water from Tamil Nadu, the CM said and blamed Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for it.