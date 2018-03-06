Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami being greeted by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and other officials during the conference of IAS and IPS officers, in the city on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and others are also seen | D SAMPATHKUMAR

CHENNAI:Chairing the meeting of Collectors and police officers after a gap of four years, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday called upon the officers to work in tandem to maintain law and order and advised them not to remain poles apart.

Stating that Collectors and police officials were responsible for whatever was happening at the district level, the Chief Minister, in his initial remarks, underscored the need for synergy between Collectors and police officials.“If Collectors think they are only in charge of welfare schemes and developmental programmes and if police officials fail to interact with Collectors thinking that law and order was their domain, ultimately the district will be the affected. So both should not remain poles apart, but should act in unison like our both eyes,” Palaniswami noted.

Apparently referring to the increasing incidents of waylaying and chain snatching incidents, the Chief Minister advised police to increase patrolling to prevent such crimes. Besides, there should be “visible policing” so that the public would know what action was being taken to contain these crimes.

“Terrorism, communalism, left wing extremism are biggest threats to society. To efficiently face these challenges and to nip them in the bud, we have to strengthen our intelligence agencies. Action must be taken against anti-social elements, which attempt to instigate casteist feelings,” the Chief Minister said. He added that immediate action should be taken against those who act against national security and internal security under the National Security Act.

Collectors and police officers should keep a constant vigil over sensitive areas, which were prone to caste clashes and this should be part of weekly review meetings. Meetings to promote harmony should be organised frequently.

Of late, there has been a new trend — knife-wielding youth threatening the public. This trend needs to be put to rest. One number lottery, online gambling and illegal sale of gutka and narcotic substances should be checked with stringent measures. “Police officials should be made responsible for availability of such substances in their respect limits,” the Chief Minister further said.

Cases should be registered for economic offences, crimes against women and children, honour killings etc., and those involved in such crimes should be brought to book. Appropriate steps should be taken to contain kidnapping of individuals due to previous enmity and business disputes.Referring to the fire accident at Madurai Meenakshi Temple, Palaniswami said such incidents should not recur anywhere in the State. Temple authorities in association with the police and fire prevention officials should ensure this.

“Prisons are meant for reforming the convicts. But if the activities there induce the convicts to commit crimes further, criminal activities will increase in society. Hence, surveillance in prisons should be strengthened and stringent action should be taken against those who indulge in such activities,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister asked Collectors and top police officers of each district to express their views one by one about the law and order situation and other issues. Police officials gave a short description about their district, efforts taken to prevent law and order problems and immediate action taken to contain such issues. They also conveyed their administrative requirements. Recent law and order issues came up for discussions.

Palaniswami said the primary objective of the conference was to discuss about efficient maintenance of law and order, delivery of government services in a transparent, efficient and speedy manner, expediting economic growth, improving existing infrastructure and creating new infrastructure and to take the State on the agenda of peace, prosperity and growth. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan welcomed the officials, while DGP T K Rajendran spoke next. Later, the Chief Minister addressed the conference. All ministers, secretaries, senior officials and police officials took part in the meeting.

On Tuesday, an exclusive session for Collectors would be held and on Wednesday, a meeting of police officials would be held. On the concluding day, the Chief minister is likely to make announcements.