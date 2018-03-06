CHENNAI: Unveiling a statue of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at a private university on Monday, actor Rajinikanth not just recalled his close association with the iconic leader in his early life, but asserted he believed that he can deliver an MGR-like good governance as the State was facing a leadership vacuum.

Rajinikanth converted the event into a political roadshow with him standing in an open-top vehicle and waving to his fans assembled for about 5 km on the flanks of the road leading to the venue.In his speech - the most energetic of his so far - he challenged the two main ideals of the Dravidian politics by asserting that his spiritual politics does include belief in god and that Tamil grows only when Tamils grow, not by just speaking their mother tongue. He urged the students of the institution to learn English as well.

The crowd at the venue, ACS Medical College and Hospital, was dominated by the actor’s fans. “Nobody can match MGR even in 1,000 years and that includes me,” he said referring to comments that all actors who enter politics cannot be successful like MGR. “But I am confident that I can give a rule like him, that will benefit the poor and the common man,” Rajini claimed.

He recognised both J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi as strong leaders.Responding to the criticism whether he would have entered politics had the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa been around, he said, “Yes, there is a political vacuum now and I am confident I will be able to give a ‘good’ administration and ‘spiritual’ governance.”

Offering clarification on what he meant by spiritual politics, he said it would be the “politics of truth, of the likes of MGR’s.” It means god fearing, honest, truthful and beyond religion and caste.

“Is there no god belief in Dravidam? Is there no honesty in Dravidam?” As the crowd broke into applause, Rajinikanth left the sentence incomplete making it obvious that his ideology was not contradictory to Dravidian ideals.He claimed that MGR was instrumental in arranging his wedding with Latha Rajinikanth and that he was allowed to leave the hospital after his nervous breakdown in 1978 only after informing M G Ramachandran.“He had called the hospital on a regular basis checking my health. He advised me to take care of my body saying it was the source of an actor’s livelihood,” Rajinikanth told a stunned audience.

Says ‘sorry’ for banners

Rajinikanth began his speech by apologising for the “inconvenience” caused by banners placed by his fans along footpaths of the Poonamallee High Road.Stating such banners were violative of a standing HC order, he asked his supporters to refrain from doing so in future. But he did not say whether he knew earlier about the banners being erected.Even before he began his speech, the banners raised along the roads evoked sharp criticism in social media.

Learn English to conquer world

Rajinikanth urged the students to learn English to conquer the global village.Quoting an example from his life where his marks had dropped after joining an English medium school, he urged students to learn English by persisting in it despite mistakes.“Speaking Tamil will not save TN. Only if Tamizhans grow, the language will grow,” he said, pointing out examples of Sundar Pichai and Abdul Kalam. He also urged students to stay out of politics and concentrate on studies.“Vote for me if you want to, but don’t get into politics,” he said.