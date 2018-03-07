CHENNAI:To enable persons with disabilities to access railway stations without difficulty and make travel comfortable, Southern Railway is to improve amenities in 70 stations in Chennai division.Standard facilities such as ramps, parking, non-slippery walkways, signage, help booths, water taps and toilets in ground floor and wheel chairs will be provided in these stations, a railway release said.

Tender for execution of these works at a cost of `3.80 crore are to be floated in the third week of this month, the release said.To help differently-abled passengers move with ease within the railway stations, battery operated cars have been provided at Chennai Central and Egmore. The scope for providing this facility at Tambaram railway station is being examined.

Further, 12,735 differently-abled persons had been issued ID cards up to January this year. These cards will help them enjoy many privileges railways offer.“39 lifts have been provided in 20 stations in Chennai Division. Work for providing three lifts are in progress in two railway stations,” the release said.

Help at hand

