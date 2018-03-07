Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin said Deputy CM O Panneerselvam discussed with him the future course of action on Cauvery issue over telephone yesterday. (File | EPS)

CHENNAI: With just three more weeks left for honouring the Supreme Court verdict of February 16 for formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB), agitations demanding that the board be formed within the stipulated time have gained momentum in Delhi and in Tamil Nadu.

In Delhi, MPs belonging to AIADMK, DMK, CPI-M and CPI staged a demonstration in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside Parliament complex urging the Centre to expedite formation of the board. They raised slogans not to betray Tamil Nadu on Cauvery issue.On Tuesday, four AIADMK MPs gave adjournment notice to Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss the formation of CMB. But, the notice was not accepted. Following this, the MPs raised the issue in Rajya Sabha. Later, both Houses were adjourned for the day.

In Chennai, Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam discussed with him the future course of action on Cauvery issue over telephone yesterday. “Panneerselvam informed me that the Union Water Resources Ministry had convened a meeting of the basin States on March 9 to seek the views on implementation of the February 16 Supreme Court verdict. He also asked whether a decision on convening the Assembly could be taken after March 9. I agreed with that. I also told him that March 9 meeting is yet another bid to delay the formation of CMB.”

Meanwhile, PR Pandian, president, All Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee, along with others, staged a ‘road roko’ at Saidapet here when police denied permission for laying siege to Raj Bhavan. The demonstration was to demand the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu and that CMB should be formed as a forum with all powers to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

Later, Pandian and others were allowed to meet the Governor. Talking to mediapersons, he said the Governor had promised to take steps for the formation of CMB within the time frame laid down by the Supreme Court.