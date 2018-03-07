ARIYALUR:Seven people including four terminated bank officials were absconding after cases were registered against them on Monday for allegedly swindling Rs 64 lakh from the loan accounts of farmers at two branches of a nationalised bank.

According to the FIRs lodged with the Crime Branch by the bank authorities, relationship manager Pradeep, assistant manager Rajendran, and clerk Madhan allegedly pocketed `40 lakh from agriculture loan accounts at the Asaveerankudikaadu branch in Sendurai block in 2012 with the help of a sugar cane inspector from Eraiyur, Krishnamurthy, and two middlemen, Nallathambi and Gopi, who helped them lure the unsuspecting farmers.

And at the Varadharajanpettai branch of the bank, relationship manager Palanisamy allegedly diverted `24 lakh from loan accounts in 2011. All the bank officials were terminated after the alleged misappropriation was found out.

The cases were registered under various IPC sections on the direction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Ariyalur after the bank authorities approached it seeking criminal action against their former staffers.