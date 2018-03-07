TIRUCHY: Reply to an RTI query has revealed that incumbent registrar of Bharathidasan University (BDU) G Gopinath did not make any mention about the research papers and books he has published while applying for the post.

Copy of Gopinath’s application, with the

blank Books & Papers column

The issue has set tongues wagging on the BDU campus with several people questioning how Gopinath could be appointed despite him leaving the ‘Books and Papers Published’ column in the application form blank. “Although he did not mention anything in the form, the selection committee has awarded him full marks for his paper publication credentials,” claims a BDU staffer.

The application forms filed by the 12 candidates for the post and the marks they scored in the selection process were obtained by an RTI activist. The documents, a copy of which is available with Express, show that Gopinath, without giving a answer in ‘YES’ or ‘NO’, did not mention anything in the particular column.

Gopinath was selected from 12 candidates who were interviewed for the registrar post in December 2017. The selection committee was led by convenor Sunil Paliwal, Principal Secretary of Higher Education. The total score sheet that adds up marks of candidates for their academic credentials and the interview shows Gopinath scored 72 marks, N Samiveerappa (62.5 marks), M Selvam (62 marks) and R Ramesh (59.5 marks) out of 100. The other eight candidates scored less.

“Gopinath has been awarded full 10 marks for paper publications. Had this been reduced from his total score, the figure would be just 62, which would have placed him among the low scorers. Moreover, the application form clearly asks whether authorised proof has been submitted at the time of interview. Despite this, Gopinath did not mention ‘YES’, so we wonder how he was given full marks for paper publications,” said a whistle blower.

When contacted Gopinath told Express that the selection process was transparent. “All applications were first scrutinised. Then, the committee selected the eligible candidates for the interview. The whole interview process was videographed,” Gopinath said. Asked why he did not mention his book and paper publications in his application form, he said he deemed the details were not mandatory. “I have published nearly 100 papers,” he claimed.

When contacted, Paliwal said the committee selected the best candidate for the post of registrar and that there was nothing contradictory in the selection process.The documents, sourced by C Kathiravan, a founder of Nalam Virumbi Foundation in Lalgudi, also mentioned that the interview video footage requested by him would be sent through post as officials were busy with NAAC re-accreditation process.