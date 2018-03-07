CHENNAI: Immigration authorities here have deported four foreign nationals, including two United Nations project officials, and forced 10 other foreign delegates to spend the night at the immigration office for landing with the wrong visa.T his has come as a huge embarrassment at a time when India was hosting the third global conference on biodiversity finance (BIOFIN) organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which was underway in Mamallapuram on Tuesday.

These delegates are from BIOFIN member countries. The event saw the participation of government officials, private sector and experts from more than 35 countries debating and mobilising funds for the conservation of biodiversity and natural resources.

United Nations Resident Coordinator for India (UNDP) Yuri Afanasiev took responsibility for the mix-up. “Some attendees were encouraged to apply for e-visa, but wrongly applied for e-tourist visa. Since they are not tourists and came for the conference, immigration officials were well within their right to stop them,” he said.

The four people, who were deported, are from Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam, and landed around midnight on Monday.” They were not able to contact anyone at that hour and immigration officials deported them. “We were able to stop the deportation of others, who landed a little late,” Afanasiev said.