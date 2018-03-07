CHENNAI:Union Water Resources Secretary UP Singh on Tuesday said the process was on for the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within six weeks and denied reports that he had said a review petition could be filed by the ministry on the February 16 verdict of the Supreme Court.

“We are not contemplating on filing a review petition. Why should we and what for ? In what way we are aggrieved of this verdict ?” Singh asked while clarifying the issue.He said the meeting of the Cauvery basin States would be held as scheduled on March 9.Asked whether the Cauvery Management Board would be a reality within six weeks, Singh said “That is what we are trying to do.

“Internally, we have studied different models of such boards which are already functioning in other parts of the country. With the March 9 meeting, the consultation process is on.”Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin had tweeted saying UP Singh had averred that the Union Water Resources ministry could either form the Cauvery Management Board or file a review petition.The Leader of Opposition added that the Central government should not allow such an action which would be a betrayal of Tamil Nadu.