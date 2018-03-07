CHENNAI:The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has denied reports that its wells in Tamil Nadu do not have valid Consent to Operate (CTO). It claimed the allegations are based on inferences drawn from partial data and incomplete information.

“As on March 1, 2018, the ONGC has drilled a total of 712 wells in the State of Tamil Nadu, out of which 380 wells are dry and abandoned. 304 are oil and gas bearing wells which are in turn connected to various production installations, out of which 181 wells are presently flowing or operational. Twenty-eight are utility wells which are also connected to the installations,” the ONGC statement said.

“As per the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board resolution No. 111-6 dated August 9, 1991, there is no permanent environmental pollution from the completed oil wells connected to the production installations. It was decided that the ONGC wells may be exempted from further renewal of consent order after connecting to the production installations. The ONGC is required to apply for and pay consent fees for all wells during the stage of exploration. Once production has commenced and the wells get connected to the production installations, there is no need for individual wells to pay fees for renewal of consent. The fees would be collected from the production installation for all wells connected to it,” the ONGC stated.

“The ONGC has applied for CTO along with consent fees for all wells before commencing drilling operation. Also, the ONGC has been regularly applying for renewal of CTO for production installations along with consent fees and the same are granted by the TNPCB. Hence, all connected wells are covered under ‘consent to operate’,” the statement added.

In case any well has been abandoned, there is no question of renewal of CTO or payment of consent fees.

The ONGC appeals to the people of Tamil Nadu not to be misled by misinformed allegations being raised by vested interest groups.