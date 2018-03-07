CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H Raja on Wednesday with regard to his now deleted Facebook post on Periyar’s statue.

The PIL was filed by advocate Surya Prakasam in Madras High Court.

The matter will come up for hearing in the court today afternoon.

Raja, in his now deleted post, wrote, "Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection has India with Communists? Lenin's statue has been removed in Tripura. Today it is Lenin's statue in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of caste fanatic EVR Ramasamy".

Raja however apologised later by saying that the post was done by one of the administrators of his page, without his permission.

Clarifying his stand, Raja said he had no intention of hurting anyone and requested the people to maintain peace and carry forward views on Hinduism in a constructive manner.