Police personnel guard the statue of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy popularly known as 'Periyar' in Chennai on Wednesday. | PTI

CHENNAI: As protests mounted against BJP leader H Raja for his controversial FB post on Periyar statue, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure maintenance of law and order and peace across the state.

When a Public Interest Litiation (PIL) filed by an advocate came up for hearing, the First Bench comprising Chief Justice Ms Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose passed these directions.

The Court also closed the PIL filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam seeking a direction to the state government to take necessary action to maintain law and order and ensure peace in Tamil Nadu in view of the widespread protests following Mr Raja's facebook post that advocated razing down of the statues of Rationalist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy on the lines of the demolition of Revolutionary Marxist leader Lenin's statue at Tripura immediately after the BJP came to power for the first time, de-throning the 25-year rule of CPI(M).

When the PIL was taken, Additional Advocate General Aravind Pandian submitted that the government was seized of the matter and that adequate protection were given to the statues of Periyar across the state.

The PIL contended that the irresponsible remarks of Raja had instigated violence in the state, leading to an attack on a Periyar statue by BJP cadre at Tirupattur Taluk in Vellore district and sacred threads of some Hindus were cut by miscreants in Chennai city as part of their protests against Raja.

The PIL also referred to the commencement of the Plus-two board exams and said any disruption in law and order would affect the future of more than eight lakh students taking the exams.

The Bench recorded the submissions and suo motu impleaded the Tamil Nadu government and directed it to ensure maintenance of law and order and peace.