MADURAI: A barrier-free environment is not just a requirement but a rightful demand of every persons with disability (PwD). The school education department, in an attempt to fulfil this demand from the PwD students who are appearing for the public examinations this year, from Madurai, has made special provisions at the examination centres for them.

As many as 71 PwD students are appearing for the public examination this year, said an official from the department. The department offers special provisions to students identified under four types of disabilities, classified as physical challenged, visually challenged, students injured in accidents, and mentally retarded students.

“The differently-abled students will be seated four per classroom, so that they do not disturb each other when having conversations with their scribes,” said the official.Besides, ramps have been provided in all the exam centres. Speaking to Express, S Pavunthai, the headmistress of the school run by the Indian Association for the Blind, said, “About 23 Class X students, 21 Class XI students and 23 Class XII students from our school are sitting for public examinations this year. Our students are appearing for their examinations without any hassles. We are also satisfied with the scribes provided by the department for our students,” she said.

Recently, CBSE had made an announcement allowing visually impaired students to use laptops to zoom in and view the questions during the examination.CBSE removed the restrictions on the educational qualification of the scribes.