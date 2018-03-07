CHENNAI:Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday underscored the need for speedy clearance of the government files and directed that the issues that cannot be resolved at the district level should be brought to the notice of the State government at the earliest.

“Government files are not mere papers. The lives of individuals or the problems faced by them or social schemes are behind these files. So, please dispose of these files expeditiously to resolve the issues and see to it that there is no stagnation in clearing the files,” the CM said in his initial remarks at the exclusive session of Collectors on the second day of the three-day meet at secretariat.

Concentrating on the progress made in the ongoing welfare schemes and the new initiatives to be rolled out, Palaniswami said the Collectors should ensure the land acquisition works for essential infrastructure works like laying roads, building bridges etc., within specified timeframe.

The certificates issued through various departments should be given only after due field visits and the Collectors should not hesitate to take stringent action against the officials who commit irregularities in this connection, the CM said and added that the Collectors should inspect the common service centres frequently to ensure prompt service.

Recalling that last year, the Collectors efficiently managed the drought situation in many parts of the State, Palaniswami said, “This year too, during the ensuing summer, you should see to it that drinking water scarcity does not arise.”

Referring to the highest crop loss compensation as well as input subsidy given to the farmers, the CM said the Collectors should concentrate on increasing the coverage of micro irrigation scheme, kudimaramath works, setting up of ayacut farmers associations, etc.

The CM asked the Collectors to organise sports events, essay contests etc., during the ‘golden jubilee year’ of renaming the State as Tamil Nadu. Welfare schemes for BCs, MBCs, SC/STs, senior citizens, children, women, persons with disability, increasing the green cover by implementing the planting of 70 lakh saplings across the State were the issues the CM mentioned in his address.

Red sanders issue: Action to be taken against agents

Taking serious note of the increasing arrest of Tamil workers in Andhra Pradesh on allegations that they were engaged in cutting red sanders, the CM urged the Collectors to take stringent action against the agents who engage workers to the neighbouring States.

When a Collector suggested some measures to better livelihood aspects of the workers reeling under poverty, the CM positively responded to that.“Monthly and weekly review meetings of key departments is a must. But a field visit will be useful to know the ground reality. So, Collectors should do field visits without fail,” the CM added.Apart from the district-wise review, each Collector was given a particular subject like progress made in issuing house pattas to the needy, implementation of social security schemes, etc.