CHENNAI:The inquiry commission into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, headed by a retired judge A Arumughaswamy on Tuesday condemned VK Sasikala for failing to file a sworn affidavit even after she was given many opportunities. The commission made this remark while dismissing one more plea from her seeking more time to file the affidavit.

“Sasikala has been repeatedly filing application after application only for extension of time and she does not like to disclose what had happened in the hospital under the guise of treatment. She is playing hide and seek game with the commission,” the commission observed in its order.

“The commission is left out only with two options, either the commission itself can proceed to the prison in Bengaluru and record her sworn statement or this Commission itself can very well draw adverse inference since Sasikala has not filed her sworn affidavit from November 27, 2017,” Justice Arumughaswamy warned.