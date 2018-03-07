CHENNAI:As the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Alagappa University is due to demit office in June, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday nominated Justice L Narasimha Reddy, former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, as the convener of the search committee.

The search committee is said to recommend a panel of three names to the Governor as Chancellor for appointment of next VC of Alagappa University. The other members of the committee are Professor K Venugopal Rao, dean, college development council of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, is the Senate nominee, Professor K Chellappan, retired professor of Bharathidasan University and S Rajendran, professor, department of economics of Gandhigram Rural Institute, who are the Syndicate nominees and K Skandan, IAS (Retd) who is the nominee of the government.

While Alagappa University is already getting ready for a new VC, Anna University’s VC post has been vacant for nearly 21 months.The search committee appointed to choose the VC of Anna University met for the first time at Raj Bhavan on February 27. The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge VS Sirpurkar.

The candidates short-listed based on applications will soon be out of the university’s website, according to sources. “The department will ensure that there is transparency in the process,” the source said. The functions of the search committee include maximising the pool of candidates by a notification of the vacancy in newspapers and university website and by inviting nominations.