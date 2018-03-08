CHENNAI:Exhorting the police officers to do efficient policing to keep Tamil Nadu a haven of peace, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday made 84 announcements including a few for each of the 32 districts.Concluding the three-day conference of District Collectors and police officers, which began on March 5, the CM said that though the police officials were doing excellent job in maintaining law and order, sometimes stray incidents created an illusion that there was some lethargy on the part of the police officials. This should be avoided, he noted.

The morning session of the third day on Wednesday was exclusively held for police officials wherein law-and-order issues were discussed threadbare.Palaniswami announced that a new award for reducing accidents would be given to three districts and one corporation which do efficient service in saving the lives of persons who meet with accidents. Besides, Chief Minister’s Best Police Station Shield would be given to three police stations which serve the people efficiently.

The CM said the police should ensure that communalism, terrorism and left wing extremism had no room in Tamil Nadu. Stating that custodial deaths would reduce the credibility of police among the people, Palaniswami said modern techniques should be used to resolve cyber crimes. “Anti-social elements should be identified and those released from the prisons should be under constant surveillance to prevent crimes. Whoever be the anti-social elements, stern action should be taken against them,” he added.

The nexus between the criminals coming from northern States and those who help them in Tamil Nadu should be broken, Palaniswami said and added that the complaints from the public should be handled carefully and expeditiously. “There should be no lethargy in registering a case citing the police limits and the public should not be harassed for any reason.” he added. Palaniswami also honoured a host of Collectors and IAS officers who have been chosen for various awards. Collectors of Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Salem districts, SPs of Ariyalur, Kanyakumari and Sivaganga, heads of departments of Metro Water, Pollution Control Board and Labour Commissionerate, Chennai Police Commissioner and Chennai Corporation received the Chief Minister’s award for distinguished performance in disposal of CM’s Special Cell petitions. He also gave the Chief Minister’s Award for the excellent work done in removal of silt in waterbodies to three Collectors.

Control room

A modern control room will be set up at Fire and Rescue Services Department’s headquarters in Chennai at a cost of `9 crore