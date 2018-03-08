VELLORE:Two persons were arrested for allegedly vandalising a statue of Periyar, in Tirupattur on Tuesday night.Sources said that the duo damaged the bust in an inebriated condition. They came in a bike and damaged the 25-year-old statue opposite the taluk office with a sickle. However, they were later caught by locals after a shopkeeper had seen them fleeing after the act. He raised an alarm and people nabbed the duo.

The accused were later handed over to Tirupattur town police and Deputy Superintendent of Police began an investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the accused, Muthuraman, is the BJP general secretary of Tirupattur and the other Francis was earlier associated with the CPI, but was expelled last year.

The culprits were booked under 294 (b) - sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, 153 (a)- wanton vilification or attacks upon religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., of any particular group, class or upon the founder and prophets of a religion and 506 (ii)- rigorous imprisonment.Meanwhile, police patrolling has been increased at the 19 locations in the district where Periyar statue is located.