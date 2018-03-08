CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today granted bail to suspended Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor A Ganapathy who was arrested on graft charges.

When the bail plea came up, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira directed him to surrender his passport before the trial court.

The judge further directed him not to leave Coimbatore and to appear before the investigating officer daily till further orders.

Ganapathy was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Coimbatore on February 3 on charges of demanding and accepting Rs 30 lakh as bribe from an assistant professor aspirant.

He is lodged in the central jail there along with chemistry professor Dharmaraj who allegedly brokered the deal.